Los Angeles Toy Retailer Raises Money for Ukrainian Toy Brands

Adventuretown Toy Emporium is giving 50% of sales of Ukrainian toys to support three Ukrainian toy brands

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adventuretown Toy Emporium showcases toys from 34 countries selected for their uniqueness, innovation, and educational value including toys from Ukraine. When Russia invaded Ukraine, Annamarie von Firley, President of Adventuretown, reached out to the U.S. distributor of the three Ukrainian brands that she has been carrying to find out how Adventuretown could help.

On Monday, March 21, 2022, Ukidz sent a letter to retailers carrying these brands. One of the brands, located in Horenka, Kyiv, has suffered greatly from Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Their plan is to get production and operations restarted soon. They are working on an emergency plan to establish production in the EU. This will have a financial impact on their company and funds are needed to support their staff (engineers, designers, warehouse staff).”

Adventuretown carries 34 products from 3 Ukrainian brands. Fifty percent of the sales of these products will go to support these companies and their employees. In addition, they have created two STAND-WITH-UKRAINE Easter baskets featuring Ukrainian toys. The baskets are eco-friendly and have a secondary mission of saving pollinators. The basket itself is a fabric planter. It comes with compressed soil and wildflower seeds bombs. “This way the basket can be used after Easter to grow as many as 28 wildflowers favored by pollinators,” says von Firley, “including sunflower seeds.” People who are interested in supporting Ukraine can purchase their toys directly from Adventuretown’s website, https://www.adventuretowntoys.com/Ukraine.html. “We have toys in stock,” says von Firley, “but if we sell out, we will order more. Ukidz has a lot of stock in their U.S. warehouse. The hope is that we can sell as many Ukrainian toys as possible to help these distressed companies. I have met the owners of two of the brands at NY Toy Fair. This is personal for me.” In addition to Adventuretown’s contribution, Ukidz is also sending 10% of their sales to retailers to provide additional support.

Adventuretown Toy Emporium, founded in 2016, cultivates children’s curiosity by learning through play with hands-on activities from 34 countries. Annamarie von Firley, has a BA in Wooden Toy Design and Construction, BFA in Furniture Design and is a Certified Play Expert.

