After losing 41% in the past year, iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in iHeartMedia implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

51% of the business is held by the top 8 shareholders

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

A look at the shareholders of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 76% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutional investors would probably welcome last week's 17% increase in the share price after a year of 41% losses as a sign that returns may to begin trending higher.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of iHeartMedia, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About iHeartMedia?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in iHeartMedia. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see iHeartMedia's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in iHeartMedia. Our data shows that Pacific Investment Management Company LLC is the largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. With 12% and 5.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Global Media & Entertainment Investments Limited and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Robert Pittman, the CEO has 1.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of iHeartMedia

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in iHeartMedia, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$335m, and insiders have US$8.1m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 21% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

