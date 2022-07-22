Losing followers on Twitter? Here are three ways to find out who decided to leave.

Are you suddenly losing followers and wondering who unfollowed you on Twitter?

Twitter, like many other social media platforms, is based on engagement between a user and their followers. Not having an audience on social media can be a bit like shouting into the void. The same audience can make platforms like Twitter a fun and meaningful place. But the free microblogging platform also comes with an unfollow button.

While unfollowing accounts is not out of ordinary, learning who unfollowed you can be a tricky task.

Who unfollowed me on Twitter?

If you want to pinpoint the accounts which unfollowed you, using third-party apps is one solution since Twitter doesn’t give you a way to do so.

Note: A third-party service can track your Twitter unfollows only after you start using it. Any previous unfollows cannot be tracked by these services. Here's a sample of these services:

1) Unfollower Stats

Unfollower Stats is a service that lets you keep track of your unfollows. The free, ad-supported version offers its service for Twitter accounts up to 30,000 followers. There is a paid version to the service that caters to larger accounts and offers additional features.

To use Unfollower Stats, simply visit the website and click on Sign-In with Twitter option on the homepage.

Using your Twitter credentials, log in to your account. Click on Authorize App to give Unfollower Stats the required permissions.

On your dashboard, there are multiple stats of your account. Click on Unfollowers to see the accounts that have been unfollowing you since you started using Unfollower Stats.

2) Who.Unfollowed.Me

Who.Unfollowed.Me is another popular third-party service that helps you track your Twitter unfollows. This service is offered free for accounts having up to 75,000 followers.

Click on Sign-in with Twitter button at the top-right corner of the homepage. After you log in and authorize the app, click on the Unfollowers link to see who unfollowed you since you started using Who.Unfollowed.Me.

3) Fllwrs

Fllwrs is a Twitter add-on that helps keep track of who followed and unfollowed you. As the Wired says, you probably don't want to go by the tracking tool's aversion to vowels.

According to Fllwrs, the tool checks for changes in your Twitter followers over time and records followers that might've been added or lost.

To add Fllwrs to your Twitter account, go to the site and click on "See your Twitter follower history." Fllwrs will ask you to log in to your Twitter account to authorize the app.

Beware of Fllwrs tweeting on behalf of you — automated tweets of your daily followers lost and gained are tweeted to update you on your Twitter account. However, this feature may be disabled by going in your Twitter settings, according to Fllwrs.

4) Zebraboss

Zebraboss is another option for finding out your unfollows without signing up or giving access to your Twitter account. While it may not be a robust service, according to WikiHow, it still works by sending out daily emails containing a list of accounts that have unfollowed you. The catch is it’s free only for accounts with fewer than 1,000 followers.

Go to Zebraboss on your web browser and type in your Twitter handle in the form @yourusername or the link to your Twitter profile along with your email in a text field below. Hit Subscribe For Report and wait for the daily report to be sent to your email.

You can stop this service by clicking the unsubscribe link in the emails.

Zebraboss works for Facebook and Instagram, too.

How to see which users I follow don't follow me back

To find out who doesn't follow you from the list of users you follow, go to your Profile and click on Following. Beside each user, you might find the label “Follows You.” If this label doesn’t appear beside some accounts, it means that those accounts don’t follow you or have unfollowed you.

