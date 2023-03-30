Loss-Making Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Alvotech's (NASDAQ:ALVO) future prospects. Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. On 31 December 2022, the US$3.8b market-cap company posted a loss of US$514m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Alvotech's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Alvotech, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$177m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 74% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Alvotech given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Alvotech is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

