Loss-Making Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Set To Breakeven

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAOI) future prospects. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$66m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$62m, the US$616m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Applied Optoelectronics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Applied Optoelectronics, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$3.7m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 116% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Applied Optoelectronics' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Applied Optoelectronics is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Applied Optoelectronics' case is 71%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

