Loss-Making ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$35m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$62m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which ARS Pharmaceuticals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 3 of the American Biotechs analysts is that ARS Pharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$80m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 50%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving ARS Pharmaceuticals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that ARS Pharmaceuticals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

