Loss-Making Azerion Group N.V. (AMS:AZRN) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Azerion Group N.V. (AMS:AZRN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Azerion Group N.V. operates a digital entertainment and media platform worldwide. The €147m market-cap company announced a latest loss of €134m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Azerion Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Azerion Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Dutch Interactive Media and Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €5.2m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 154% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Azerion Group's upcoming projects, though, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Azerion Group currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

