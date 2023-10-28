Loss-Making Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Barfresh Food Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BRFH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The US$24m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$6.2m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$6.3m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Barfresh Food Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Barfresh Food Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Food analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$1.2m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 121% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Barfresh Food Group given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Barfresh Food Group currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

