Loss-Making Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The US$86m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$20m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$19m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Beam Global will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 7 of the American Electrical analysts is that Beam Global is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$14m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 56% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Beam Global's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

