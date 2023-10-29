Loss-Making Belluscura plc (LON:BELL) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Belluscura plc (LON:BELL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Belluscura plc develops and commercialize oxygen related medical device products. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$8.2m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$10m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Belluscura's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Belluscura is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 British Medical Equipment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$6.6m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 93% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Belluscura given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

