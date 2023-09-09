Loss-Making Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Set To Breakeven

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Betmakers Technology Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides software, data, and analytics products for the B2B wagering market in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The AU$104m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$39m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Betmakers Technology Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Betmakers Technology Group is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Hospitality analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$1.7m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 146% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Betmakers Technology Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Betmakers Technology Group currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

