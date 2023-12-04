Loss-Making Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Boab Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Australia. On 30 June 2023, the AU$37m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$5.9m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Boab Metals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for Boab Metals

Expectations from some of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Boab Metals is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$45m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 32% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Boab Metals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Boab Metals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Boab Metals, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Boab Metals' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Boab Metals worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Boab Metals is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Boab Metals’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.