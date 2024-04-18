Loss-Making Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Calidus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and exploitation of gold minerals in Australia. The AU$95m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$6.1m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$20m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Calidus Resources' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Calidus Resources, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$41m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 111% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Calidus Resources' upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Calidus Resources currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Calidus Resources' case is 51%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

