Loss-Making Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) Set To Breakeven

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. The US$2.7b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$39m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$11m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Flywire's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 16 industry analysts covering Flywire, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$2.1m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 125% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Flywire's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Flywire has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

