Loss-Making Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. On 31 December 2022, the UK£376m market-cap company posted a loss of US$5.3m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Horizonte Minerals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Horizonte Minerals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 British Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$185m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 52% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Horizonte Minerals' upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Horizonte Minerals is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Horizonte Minerals' case is 59%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

