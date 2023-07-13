Loss-Making hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) Set To Breakeven

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. On 31 December 2022, the UK£105m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£776k for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which hVIVO will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 4 of the British Life Sciences analysts is that hVIVO is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of UK£5.4m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 57%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving hVIVO's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a life science company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that hVIVO has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning life science company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

