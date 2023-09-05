Loss-Making Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The US$5.4b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$256m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$184m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Intra-Cellular Therapies' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 11 industry analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$241m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 68% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Intra-Cellular Therapies given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Intra-Cellular Therapies has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning pharma, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

