Loss-Making Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Invinity Energy Systems plc's (LON:IES) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The UK£76m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of UK£19m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£20m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Invinity Energy Systems' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Invinity Energy Systems, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of UK£12m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 73% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Invinity Energy Systems given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Invinity Energy Systems has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

