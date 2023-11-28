Loss-making Jervois Global (ASX:JRV) sheds a further AU$22m, taking total shareholder losses to 88% over 1 year

This month, we saw the Jervois Global Limited (ASX:JRV) up an impressive 33%. But that isn't much consolation for the painful drop we've seen in the last year. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 88% in that time. So the rise may not be much consolation. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

With the stock having lost 17% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Jervois Global wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In just one year Jervois Global saw its revenue fall by 14%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price fall of 88% in a year tells the story. That's a stern reminder that profitless companies need to grow the top line, at the very least. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 0.9% in the last year, Jervois Global shareholders lost 88%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 12% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Jervois Global better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Jervois Global .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

