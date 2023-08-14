Loss-Making Kooth plc (LON:KOO) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Kooth plc (LON:KOO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The UK£120m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£716k on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Kooth will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

View our latest analysis for Kooth

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Kooth, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of UK£1.6m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 43% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Kooth's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Kooth currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Kooth, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Kooth's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is Kooth worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Kooth is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Kooth’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.