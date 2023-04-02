Loss-Making Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Set To Breakeven

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lithium Americas Corp.'s (TSE:LAC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. On 31 December 2022, the CA$4.4b market-cap company posted a loss of US$94m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Lithium Americas' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 8 of the Canadian Metals and Mining analysts is that Lithium Americas is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$88m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 60%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Lithium Americas' upcoming projects, though, take into account that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 26% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

