Loss-Making Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Lunnon Metals Limited focuses on the exploration and development of nickel and gold in Australia. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$18m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$23m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Lunnon Metals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

See our latest analysis for Lunnon Metals

Expectations from some of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Lunnon Metals is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$59m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 106%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Lunnon Metals given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Lunnon Metals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Lunnon Metals which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Lunnon Metals, take a look at Lunnon Metals' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key factors you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has Lunnon Metals' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Lunnon Metals' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.