Loss-Making Novonix Limited (ASX:NVX) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Novonix Limited (ASX:NVX) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The AU$503m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$56m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$53m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Novonix's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Novonix is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Electronic analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$41m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 36%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Novonix given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 32% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

