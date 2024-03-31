Loss-Making Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Ooma, Inc.'s (NYSE:OOMA) future prospects. Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. On 31 January 2024, the US$220m market-cap company posted a loss of US$835k for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Ooma's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 6 of the American Telecom analysts is that Ooma is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2026, before turning a profit of US$1.5m in 2027. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 45%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Ooma's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 20% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

