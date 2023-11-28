Loss-Making Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OTLK) future prospects. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. The US$120m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$66m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$60m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Outlook Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering Outlook Therapeutics, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$10m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 60%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Outlook Therapeutics' upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Outlook Therapeutics is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

There are too many aspects of Outlook Therapeutics to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Outlook Therapeutics' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential factors you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has Outlook Therapeutics' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Outlook Therapeutics' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

