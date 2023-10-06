Loss-making Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) sheds a further US$83m, taking total shareholder losses to 50% over 3 years

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) shareholders, since the share price is down 50% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 21%. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 49% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 23% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With the stock having lost 5.8% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Check out our latest analysis for Pacira BioSciences

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Pacira BioSciences moved from a loss to profitability. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

Revenue is actually up 19% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Pacira BioSciences more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Take a more thorough look at Pacira BioSciences' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 13% in the last year, Pacira BioSciences shareholders lost 49%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 6% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before spending more time on Pacira BioSciences it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Story continues

Of course Pacira BioSciences may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.