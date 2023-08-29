Loss-Making Qoria Limited (ASX:QOR) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Qoria Limited's (ASX:QOR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Qoria Limited markets, distributes, and sells cyber safety products and services. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$64m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$72m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Qoria will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

See our latest analysis for Qoria

Consensus from 3 of the Australian Software analysts is that Qoria is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$23m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 57%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Qoria's upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 9.4% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Qoria which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Qoria, take a look at Qoria's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Qoria worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Qoria is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Qoria’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.