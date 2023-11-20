Loss-Making S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. With the latest financial year loss of UK£160m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£97m, the UK£315m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which S4 Capital will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering S4 Capital, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of UK£9.7m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 112% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for S4 Capital given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 38% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

