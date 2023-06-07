Loss-Making Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Set To Breakeven

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$1.7b and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$984m, the US$35b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Sea will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 29 industry analysts covering Sea, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$921m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 52% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Sea's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Sea is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Sea's case is 56%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

