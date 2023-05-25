Loss-Making SUSE S.A. (ETR:SUSE) Set To Breakeven

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse SUSE S.A.'s (ETR:SUSE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. SUSE S.A., together its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of enterprise-grade open-source solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Japan, China, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. With the latest financial year loss of US$39m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$20m, the €2.0b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which SUSE will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering SUSE, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$16m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 102% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of SUSE's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 33% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

