Loss-Making Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TCHONG) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TCHONG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad, an investment holding company, engages in the assembly, manufacture, and distribution of motor and commercial vehicles in Malaysia, Vietnam, and internationally. On 31 December 2022, the RM717m market-cap company posted a loss of RM51m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 Malaysian Auto analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of RM18m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 106%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad's case is 44%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

