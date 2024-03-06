Loss-Making Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Set To Breakeven

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Viant Technology Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DSP) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising technology company. The US$577m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$3.4m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Viant Technology's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Viant Technology is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$1.2m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 67% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Viant Technology's upcoming projects, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Viant Technology has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

