Loss-making Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) sheds a further US$2.2b, taking total shareholder losses to 59% over 3 years

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But long term Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 65% drop in the share price over that period. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 47% lower in that time. Furthermore, it's down 25% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since Walgreens Boots Alliance has shed US$2.2b from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Walgreens Boots Alliance wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

In the last three years, Walgreens Boots Alliance saw its revenue grow by 3.4% per year, compound. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. This uninspiring revenue growth has no doubt helped send the share price lower; it dropped 18% during the period. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term). Keep in mind it isn't unusual for good businesses to have a tough time or a couple of uninspiring years.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Walgreens Boots Alliance will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Walgreens Boots Alliance's TSR for the last 3 years was -59%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Walgreens Boots Alliance had a tough year, with a total loss of 43% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 28%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Walgreens Boots Alliance better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Walgreens Boots Alliance that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

