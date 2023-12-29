Loss-Making Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Westrock Coffee Company's (NASDAQ:WEST) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. The US$899m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$78m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$48m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Westrock Coffee's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

See our latest analysis for Westrock Coffee

Consensus from 4 of the American Food analysts is that Westrock Coffee is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$554k in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 129%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Westrock Coffee's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Westrock Coffee is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Westrock Coffee's case is 85%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Westrock Coffee, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Westrock Coffee's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should further research:

Historical Track Record: What has Westrock Coffee's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Westrock Coffee's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.