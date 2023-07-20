Loss-Making Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) Set To Breakeven

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Westrock Coffee Company, LLC's (NASDAQ:WEST) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. The US$865m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$78m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$71m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Westrock Coffee Company will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Westrock Coffee Company is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Food analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$2.0m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 162%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Westrock Coffee Company's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Westrock Coffee Company is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Westrock Coffee Company's case is 93%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Westrock Coffee Company to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Westrock Coffee Company's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has Westrock Coffee Company's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Westrock Coffee Company's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

