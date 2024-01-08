Loss of pediatricians at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's campus leaves patients in the lurch

Ascension's Prospect Medical Commons, the medical office building across the street from Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital on Milwaukee's east side on Jan. 4, 2024.

All of the pediatricians at Ascension's Prospect Medical Commons, part of Columbia St. Mary's Hospital campus on Milwaukee's east side, have left, causing disruptions in care for some of its young patients.

The last pediatrician at Prospect Medical Commons, the medical office building at 2311 N. Prospect Ave. across the street from Columbia St. Mary's, left in December.

The medical office previously had several pediatricians, but in recent years, they all gradually left the organization. The five-story building also houses offices of family medicine doctors, OB-GYNs and other specialists.

In an emailed statement Thursday, an official with Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin said children are still able to receive pediatric care from family medicine doctors at the location and denied that the loss of the pediatricians had disrupted patient care.

"While we explore options to strengthen pediatric services, pediatric patients are still being cared for at this location by our family medicine practitioners, who are fully qualified to care for them," said Patricia Golden, a physician and chief medical officer with Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin.

The departure of the Ascension pediatricians comes amid a broader loss of physicians over the last couple of years at Ascension, including notable departures of OB-GYNs and family medicine doctors. A group of them left Ascension to work for competitor Froedtert Health.

Building directories posted on the wall near Prospect Medical Commons' elevators on Thursday still listed the names of some pediatricians who left months ago.

Some parents reported never receiving notice of their pediatrician's departure last month and finding out only when they called the clinic to schedule an appointment.

Corrine Mitchell, a Shorewood mother whose two children were patients at Prospect Medical Commons, learned on Dec. 26 that their pediatrician had left, when she called to try to set up a same-day appointment for her 3-year-old daughter. Her daughter had had a severe asthma attack the night before and was a frequent patient of the clinic because of a history of medical issues since infancy.

"I was panicked. Totally panicked," Mitchell said upon learning that the clinic no longer had any pediatricians. "I needed care for my child that day. ... My only option was to go elsewhere. This place I had been taking my kid all the time and that knew her, it wasn't there anymore."

She ended up taking her daughter to an urgent care, where her oxygen levels were checked and she was given a steroid to help her breathe easier, Mitchell said.

She was shocked that no one notified her that her children's pediatrician had left the practice. This was already her children's second pediatrician, after their first left Ascension over the summer.

"I have a sick kid, so I need to go to the doctor all the time," she said.

In Thursday's statement, Golden said that "due to a system communications breakdown," patients' parents were not immediately provided written notification of their pediatrician's departure.

"We regret this error, and it's important to know that this change did not disrupt patient care," Golden said.

"Clinic staff have been calling patient families for awareness and to ensure the process of transitioning each patient’s care to a new provider is seamless and efficient," she added.

Ascension has been referring patients like Mitchell's children to family medicine doctors at Ascension and to a few Ascension pediatricians still located in West Allis and Franklin.

Shoreview Pediatrics, an independent, privately-owned medical practice located nearby on Milwaukee's east side, has seen a recent uptick in parents calling to see if they're accepting new patients, said office manager Tiffanie Meeks. She said the practice's six pediatricians all are accepting new patients.

Mitchell ended up finding a new pediatrician for her children, one from Children's Wisconsin, earlier this month. But the relationship between her children and their new pediatrician will take longer to build.

"It’s hard, especially because my child has a rich medical history unfortunately," Mitchell said. "It feels like a breakup almost because these doctors have known my child for her whole life, and now they’re just gone."

Her children's first pediatrician became involved when Mitchell was pregnant with her first child, now 6 years old. Shortly after birth, that pediatrician was able to visit Mitchell on Columbia St. Mary's postpartum floor and do a checkup on the baby.

Because Mitchell's OB-GYN and the pediatrician were both located at Prospect Medical Commons, Mitchell was able to coordinate her postpartum checkups with her baby's checkups in the weeks and months after birth.

“The transition for me was really seamless, just going to the same building, knowing that the doctors that the baby and me were seeing were on the same page," she said.

A health care provider at Columbia St. Mary's who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of losing their job said that transition is critical and worried that the lack of pediatricians will result in gaps in care.

"Where's the handoff?" the provider said. "There's going to be babies that will fall through the cracks, that will not be sent for critical follow-up."

Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee delivers about 2,000 babies a year, the most of any Ascension hospital in Milwaukee, according to data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association. When Ascension St. Francis Hospital on Milwaukee’s south side stopped performing deliveries in December 2022, those patients were directed to Columbia St. Mary’s.

Without any Ascension pediatricians based on Milwaukee's east side, OB-GYNs at Columbia St. Mary's will have to refer expecting parents to family practice doctors or to pediatricians located elsewhere, or with other health systems.

It is unclear what prompted the pediatricians at Ascension's Prospect Medical Commons to leave. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reached out to a few and did not receive a response.

"There just seems to be a pattern of doctors leaving, things closing, and that's disappointing," Mitchell said.

