LOSSAN Agency Names Interim Managing Director

·2 min read

Chief Financial Officer to take over management responsibilities of the agency that oversees the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner intercity passenger rail service

ORANGE, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency Board of Directors unanimously appointed Jason Jewell as the Interim Managing Director of the LOSSAN Agency, effective April 18, 2022.

Jewell has been with the LOSSAN Agency for seven years serving as the Agency's Chief Financial Officer. He has a longstanding career in transportation, acting in accounting and finance management roles at the Orange County Transportation Authority for more than 10 years before joining the LOSSAN Agency.

Jewell will take over management and operations of the Agency and continue his current responsibilities as the Chief Financial Officer. He replaces Donna DeMartino, who served as the LOSSAN Agency Managing Director since January 2020.

"I am honored for the opportunity to serve the LOSSAN Agency as the Interim Managing Director," said Jewell. "I am committed to working closely with the LOSSAN board and staff to advance the Agency's goals, including the further restoration of the Pacific Surfliner service as travel demands increase while also advancing projects that will benefit the LOSSAN rail corridor both now and in the future."

The LOSSAN rail corridor spans 351 miles and covers a six-county coastal region in Southern California, from San Diego to San Luis Obispo. It is the second busiest intercity passenger rail corridor in the United States, hosting intercity, commuter, long-distance, and freight rail services.

The LOSSAN Agency, which works to improve passenger rail service along the rail corridor and also oversees the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service, is governed by an 11-member Board composed of officials representing rail owners, operators, and planning agencies.

###

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 27 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los AngelesSan DiegoSan Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN rail corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015, following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the state of California. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

About OCTA

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) was named the Managing Agency of the LOSSAN Agency in November 2013 and provides all necessary administrative support for the LOSSAN Agency and its Board. For more information visit octa.net.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lossan-agency-names-interim-managing-director-301528591.html

SOURCE Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

