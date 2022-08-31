Lost Boy Entertainment LLC Announces Expansion To Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Lost Boy Entertainment has quickly become one of the most popular digital marketing and public relations branches worldwide.

Originally founded in a college dorm in 2019 by cofounders Christian Anderson and Bryce Vander Sanden, the company has scaled massively over the past three years, evolving into an industry-leading, multi-million dollar company. Lost Boy Ent. is the entertainment branch of its parent company Lost Boy Holdings LLC, which acts as an umbrella for all of the Lost Boy empire's business pursuits.

Lost Boy Entertainment LLC boasts a lengthy list of major corporations and talents they've worked alongside on their scaling journey. The list includes some of the top powerhouses in the music and entertainment industry and can be found on their website below.

Looking to expand, the entertainment branch recently took to Instagram (@lboyent) to announce the opening of its new branch in Atlanta.

The new division of the firm will be headed by well-known Atlanta based hip hop artist C.J. Green, with offices set up locally in the city.

"We are excited for this new chapter in our company and story," explained Christian Anderson, President of Lost Boy Entertainment. "Just to see how far we've come, how many people we've built beside, it's really cool."

The announcement is another major step forward for the growing company and shows even more promise to their already fruitful business ventures.

About:

Lost Boy Entertainment, a subsidiary of Lost Boy Holdings LLC, is an industry-leading full-service digital marketing and public relations firm. The company offers a broad range of services helping artists, entrepreneurs, businesses, and public figures boost their careers.

