The Lost City is considering a huge expansion — but it needs a liquor license

HOLLAND TWP. — The Lost City is planning a large expansion, but approval of a requested liquor license — the last in the township — has been temporarily delayed as officials await more information.

Members of the business' ownership team appeared before the Holland Township Board of Trustees on Thursday, Aug. 17, to seek approval. The decision was tabled until The Lost City produces a sales agreement and more concrete plans.

Pete Ziegeler, one of the business' owners, said the entertainment space in Holland Town Center at 12330 James St. caters to a younger clientele, children and teens. But the addition of the liquor license, he said, would make it a true family center for all ages.

The liquor license is only a piece of the company's plans, which include expanding the business into the former Avalon School of the Arts, which announced plans earlier this summer to relocate this month.

“The investment we would make would probably be around $4.5-$5 million,” Ziegeler said. “We're trying to create an attraction within the township that tourists would be able to come to and locals would still come to.”

The business currently rents its space from the owners of Holland Town Center, but would seek to purchase the building nearest AMC Holland 8, which houses The Lost City and previously housed Avalon and GAP.

“We want to purchase the building, make all the improvements, do all the stuff to build this facility so that businesses in the area would benefit from the additional traffic, as well as the additional improvements we could make to the Holland Town Center,” Ziegeler said.

Because it's the very last license in the township, trustees are looking for a presentation of a set plan.

The Lost City features an array of entertainment options for customers, and hopes to add liquor sales and expand.

“We have one left and it’s like gold, quite frankly,” said Supervisor Terry Nienhuis. “It will be a while before we get more. What concerns me here, and I’m sure you have a worthy cause and your business is established, but you are using words like 'probably' and 'could.' In other words, you're not ready yet.”

Trustees hope to see more from The Lost City in two weeks, including a sales agreement for the property and renderings for the expansion and improvements.

“One of the challenges we have is, for us to be able to make this investment in the building and buy the building, it hinges on the fact that we get the liquor license,” Ziegeler said. “If we don’t get the liquor license, from a business standpoint, it doesn’t make sense financially to do this kind of expansion.”

