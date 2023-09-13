What do you do if you find a lost dog or cat? Ring's new Pet Tag lets you contact owners.

Ring just launched the new Pet Tag to help find lost pets

Ring, the Amazon-owned company known for its doorbell cameras, just launched Pet Tag to help owners find their lost pets.

The tag attaches to a pet's collar and has a custom QR code printed on it, which when scanned, allows a person to contact the pet's owner. But unlike the usual tags that may have the owner's name and contact number on them, the QR code links to a pet profile that allows rescuers to directly reach out to the owner, without the owner having to share their personal contact information.

The company clarified that the Pet Tag doesn't have a GPS tracker and cannot help track your pet's movements.

How does the Pet Tag work?

Owners will need to set up a pet profile first and include photos of the pet, medical needs and the pet's familiar commands.

If the pet goes missing, owners can activate Lost Pet Mode in their Ring app, and set up a custom message to alert other Ring users about the pet.

If someone finds the pet and scans the QR code, it alerts the owner that their pet was found, while sending the pet's profile to the rescuer so they can contact the owner.

Once the pet is home safe, the owner can turn off the Lost Pet Mode in their app.

How much does the Pet Tag cost?

The Pet Tag can be preordered for $9.99 and is eligible for free shipping. It ships only within the U.S. and currently has an estimated delivery date of Oct. 4.

