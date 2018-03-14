‘We lost a great one’: Microsoft CEO and other celebs salute Stephen Hawking

The cast of “The Big Bang Theory” gathers around physicist Stephen Hawking, a guest star. (BigBangTheory via Twitter)

Few luminaries bridged the frontiers of science and pop culture as completely as physicist Stephen Hawking, and that fact was as obvious as 2+2=4 in the tributes that were tweeted as word of his death spread.

Hawking played himself as a wheelchair-riding brainiac on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “The Big Bang Theory,” and popped up as an animated character on “The Simpsons” and “Futurama.” He was also a frequent host or guest star for a plethora of science documentaries.

Here’s a sampling of the tributes, starting with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s tweet:

We lost a great one today. Stephen Hawking will be remembered for his incredible contributions to science – making complex theories and concepts more accessible to the masses. He’ll also be remembered for his spirit and unbounded pursuit to gain a complet…https://t.co/z1du859Gy2 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) March 14, 2018

I feel lucky to have known Stephen Hawking. His work is an inspiring reminder of what human minds are capable of. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) March 14, 2018

Rest in peace Dr. Stephen Hawking. An incredibly brilliant physicist who persevered in spite of the toughest challenges. https://t.co/pLJEa6Qbij — Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) March 14, 2018

We lost one of history's greatest minds who helped us explore the deepest mysteries of the universe. I'm proud to have called Stephen Hawking my friend. The world needs more men like him. Not less. Godspeed and I hope you're hanging out with Marilyn Monroe. #RIPStephenHawking pic.twitter.com/ClvjXQnnKt — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) March 14, 2018

Professor Stephen Hawking was a brilliant and extraordinary mind – one of the great scientists of his generation. His courage, humour and determination to get the most from life was an inspiration. His legacy will not be forgotten. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) March 14, 2018

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

While here on Earth, Dr. Hawking made pondering the cosmos and our place within it commonplace. The extraordinary became everyday. Although his time was brief, his work changed the world. — Bill Nye (@BillNye) March 14, 2018

Goodbye, Dr. Hawking. Thank you for sharing your beautiful mind with this pale blue dot. pic.twitter.com/7XIHFBjo3z — Planetary Society (@exploreplanets) March 14, 2018

Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5 — NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2018

It was a huge privilege to have Professor Stephen Hawking name VSS Unity, and we are honoured to fly his iris on our spaceship https://t.co/4iFX6GwXFm @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/Dy2JqmRGOo — Virgin (@Virgin) March 14, 2018

Stephen was a brilliant man and an inspiration to all who met him. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/ZU8EyWzLmH — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 14, 2018

One of the greatest minds our species has ever produced is returned to the stars. It is a great loss to the scientific community. He was a hero to so many. Stephen Hawking, let us honor your work by respecting always the importance of scientific inquiry. https://t.co/BuNaEUrcer — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 14, 2018

Farewell Stephen Hawking. A great man. Honored to have spent time with him. RIP. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) March 14, 2018

Cheers to you Stephen Hawking, the greatest mental athlete of our time. You are all that is! See you around, buddy! ;^) pic.twitter.com/LEqYnFn2rW — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 14, 2018

there’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking… See you in the next ❤️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2018

"The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge"

RIP Stephen Hawking — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) March 14, 2018