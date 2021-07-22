U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

Tim Burton-inspired 'Lost in Random' comes to consoles and PC on September 10th

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Electronic Arts will release Lost in Random, the latest entry in its ongoing Originals lineup, on September 10th, the publisher announced today during its EA Play Live event. First announced last year, the Tim Burton-inspired adventure game is the latest project from Fe developer Zoink. In Lost in Random, your character Even is on a mission to save her sister. A die named Dicey will join your quest, and their abilities are essential to your success. In its moment-to-moment gameplay, Lost in Random is a mix of a third-person adventure title and deck-building games like Slay the Spire and Griftlands.            

EA will release Lost in Random on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. On PC, it will be available on both Steam and Origin. 

  • 2 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks That Could Go to the Moon

    Many investors choose to stay away from those companies that seem too much like longshots. If you belong to the latter group, here are two stocks that are a bit on the risky side, but could deliver huge gains if their respective prospects pan out: Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA). Cannabis enthusiasts can witness firsthand the company's cannabis production process, purchase various marijuana products, and relax in the restaurant located right inside.

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Virgin Galactic Were Falling Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) were all falling by mid-single-digit rates or more in morning trading Thursday even as the market indexes themselves were mostly flat as they digested the latest jump in jobless claims. AMC was down 7%, GameStop was off 4%, and Virgin was declining 6.3%. Although I think AMC is the weakest of the three, it does have the cash to survive for quite a while, so there will be plenty of time to panic-sell later on if the movie theater business just can't recover from the pandemic and the launch of so many movie streaming services.

  • Why Seres Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    The steep decline came after the company announced top-line results from a phase 2b clinical study evaluating SER-287 in treating ulcerative colitis (UC). There were three patient cohorts in the clinical study. Seres CEO Eric Shaff acknowledged that "these outcomes were not what we, nor the UC community, were hoping for."

  • Blackstone doubles second quarter earnings on surging asset sales

    (Reuters) -Blackstone Group Inc said on Thursday its second-quarter distributable earnings nearly doubled year-on-year, driven by a surge in asset sales across its real estate, private equity and credit businesses. Blackstone's shares rose 4.5% on Thursday morning, pushing its market capitalization to a record high of $131 billion, overtaking Goldman Sachs Group Inc, another Wall Street heavyweight. Shares of other publicly listed private equity firms also staged record rallies as they capitalized on frothy market valuations to cash out on assets for top dollar.

  • 'It's probably not a bad thing if Clover does well,' CEO Garipalli says

    Clover Health CEO Vivek Garipalli talks about the overwhelming support and vehement opposition the company faces after going public in January.

  • Twitter, Snap earnings: What to expect

    Ygal Arounian, Wedbush Securities Equity Research VP joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Twitter, Snap Q2 earnings.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money -- and Sooner Than You Might Think

    If you're hunting for stocks that could gain 100% relatively quickly, one of the best places to look is among those that already have.

  • Flush from Reddit rally, GameStop plots store revival

    When GameStop Corp shares surged by more than 2,500% in January, some customers joked to store staff they should thank the investors who fueled the video game retailer's extraordinary rally for their paychecks. The 19 year-old high-school graduate told Reuters that, like many GameStop store employees, she worked part-time without healthcare benefits and earned barely more than the minimum wage - $7.50 per hour in Virginia, where she was based at the time. The COVID-19 pandemic hit GameStop, like other retailers, hard, as all non-essential stores were closed in March 2020 and reopened selectively months later.

  • Home Sales and DR Horton Earnings Are Sending the Same Message About the Housing Market

    Earnings from D.R. Horton and existing home sales data were released Thursday morning—and they’re both sending the same message about the housing market. Housing giant (DHI) reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter numbers Thursday morning. “The D.R. Horton team delivered outstanding results in the third fiscal quarter of 2021, highlighted by EPS increasing 78%,” said chairman of the board, in a statement.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were jumping 5.9% higher as of 2:50 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. The solid gain came after BioNTech and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced that they had signed a letter of intent with South African biopharmaceutical company The Biovac Institute Ltd to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccine for distribution within the African Union.

  • Airline earnings: Alaska Air, American fly past estimates, Southwest mixed

    Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland&nbsp;break down airline earnings, including: American Airlines beating Q2 earnings due to a surge in the revitalized travel industry, Southwest Airlines reporting a small quarterly loss but remaining optimistic about the rest of the year, and Alaska Airlines beating on the top and bottom-line estimates.

  • We have $8 million saved for retirement, are in our early 50s and want to retire early, but are worried about healthcare expenses — what can we do?

    Congratulations on amassing such a robust retirement nest egg — $8 million is a true feat. Oftentimes, when I respond to letters like yours, where the person has millions of dollars saved, I get feedback from other readers who are frustrated because they think all that money will make retirement an absolute breeze. The truth is, the money definitely helps — there’s no question about it — but if you don’t have the right plans and protections in place, or you don’t keep to some sort of reasonable budget that allows you to live within your means, you could be at risk of falling short in your retirement too.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow's Worst-Performing Dividend Giants?

    The 2021 stock market rally hasn't been kind to every successful business. While financial and tech stocks dominate the return rankings through mid-July, Wall Street left many blue chip companies out of this year's surge.

  • EV Startup Lucid Risks SPAC Deal Collapse on No-Show Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- The blank-check company seeking to buy electric-car startup Lucid Motors Inc. made a last-minute appeal for retail shareholders to vote for the deal amid signs that it’s struggling to win their approval.Churchill Capital Corp. IV, the special purpose acquisition company started by investment banker Michael Klein, adjourned its Thursday shareholder meeting that was to determine the fate of the merger, pushing the decision back to the following day. It also appealed again in a new s

  • 7 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if the Stock Market Crashes

    Big market declines are the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to put their capital to work.

  • Lucid Motors To Become One Of Biggest New EV Stocks After Debut

    Lucid Motors will soon go public with the luxury electric-vehicle startup poised to become one of the biggest new EV stocks.

  • AT&T, Crocs, Biogen top Q2 estimates, Didi shares dip as China regulatory woes persist

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;breakdown more Q2 earnings, which include: AT&T stock rising as the company topped estimates due to a push from wireless subscriber additions, Crocs beating earnings as sales growth accelerates from continued customer demand, Didi experiencing more scrutiny as China weighs serious penalties, and Biogen reporting strong Q2 earnings despite criticism of its new Alzheimer’s drug.

  • Why NIO and Nikola Stocks Rose Today, but Churchill Capital IV Dipped

    With the market favoring higher-growth -- and riskier -- electric vehicle (EV) names Wednesday, two high-profile stocks gained ground. Shares of Chinese EV maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) and aspiring electric semi-truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) closed the session up 6% and 3.9%, respectively. There was no company-specific news out from either NIO or Nikola Wednesday, but both have been making progress on plans to grow their respective businesses.

  • 'We're not woke', says Unilever boss

    The boss of Unilever has insisted the consumer goods behemoth is not "woke", as he sought to distance it from a decision by its Ben & Jerry's brand to stop selling ice cream in occupied Palestinian territories. Alan Jope rejected the label despite saying the Marmite, Domestos and Magnum owner is committed to campaigning for "universal human truths" such as social justice and refugee rights. Unilever has long trumpeted its social values, slashing carbon emissions across its brands and vowing to b

  • Seres shares fall 55% after the company says its colitis drug failed in mid-stage clinical trial

    Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 55.4% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said a mid-stage study testing its experimental ulcerative colitis drug failed. As a result, Seres closed the open-label and maintenance part of the trial. Seres' stock is down 15.0% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has gained 15.1%.