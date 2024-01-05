Lost Your Job? 5 Mistakes You Must Not Make With Your Severance Pay

South_agency / Getty Images

Many employees have lost their jobs with massive layoffs announced in the tech industry and other fields over the last year.

Learn: How To Earn an Extra $500 a Year on Your Savings

Next: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

As you lose your job due to the mass cuts, it’s critical that you don’t make common mistakes with your severance pay. If you just lost your job, we will examine common severance package mistakes that should be avoided.

Here are five mistakes you should avoid with your severance package.

Sponsored: Get Paid To Scroll. Start Now

Accepting The First Severance Package Offer

Knowing you have options is critical before you even receive your severance pay. You can negotiate your severance package and don’t have to accept your employer’s first offer.

Even if it feels like you don’t have any leverage, there are state employment laws and regulations that you want to know about.

According to USA Today, you should consult with an attorney to review the terms of your severance package. Here are a few items you’ll want to review in your severance package:

Your rights when it comes to severance pay based on your seniority. An attorney will guide you through this process to determine if your severance is adequate based on time served.

Your benefits and what will happen to them. While some employers may pay your benefits for a period of time after your termination, it’s not always the same.

Review noncompete clauses. You don’t want your future work opportunities to be limited due to a noncompete. This will depend on the industry that you work in and the nature of your work.

Mental health support and resources. Losing your job can be a devastating situation that could require counseling and mental health assistance. You want to know that you have some help as you attempt to make sense of the situation.

An attorney can help you go through your severance package so you don’t accept the first offer. The goal should be to land the best possible deal to have the right resources as you seek a new job.

Story continues

I Make Up To $9K a Month Taking Side Jobs on TaskRabbit: 4 Tips for Making the Most as a Tasker

Not Looking Into Job Search Assistance

When accepting your severance pay, you’ll want to ensure that tools and resources are available as you figure out what to do next.

Many employers will offer job search assistance to help with your transition. This assistance could include services like resume help, interview skills coaching, and other tools.

You’ll want to take advantage of these resources because you don’t want to feel hopeless as you try to find a new source of income.

Treating Funds Like Free Money

While you likely didn’t expect to receive this package, it certainly isn’t free money. These funds are designed to help you get through the next stage as you try to figure out what your employment options are.

You have to remember that even though you’re receiving a severance package, your usual paycheck won’t arrive in your bank account.

What should you use the funds for?

Paying your bills. You want to ensure that you stay on top of your bills as you search for a new job.

Setting up an emergency fund. If you already have an emergency fund, then this money can be added to it so that you can cover three to six months’ living expenses.

As tempting as it will be to want to spoil yourself, the goal should be to make a plan first. You don’t want the funds to dry up as you’re still trying to land on your feet.

As long as you prioritize your bills, there’s nothing wrong with splurging on a fancy dinner or treating yourself to a new outfit.

Not Planning For The Long Term

Even though the layoff may have blindsided you, you’ll want to think about the long-term horizon when it comes to using your funds. Your severance payment should last you for the long run so you don’t struggle to pay your bills.

When planning for the long term, you’ll have to accept that it could be a while until you see your next paycheck due to the time involved with going through job interviews and orientation for your next role.

Assuming That You’ll Find a New Job instantly

One of the biggest mistakes you can make upon receiving your severance package is thinking you’ll instantly find a new job.

You can’t assume that the job hunt will be a simple process. It could take you many months to find a new employer, which would mean you go for an extended period without a paycheck.

This could also be the first time in your adult life that you’re not earning a steady income, so you’ll want to proceed with caution when it comes to spending your severance funds.

Closing Thoughts

While losing your job can be an extremely stressful time in your life, you don’t want to make it worse by blowing your severance pay. Your severance package is designed to be a financial buffer as you exit one role and enter the job market.

Before you accept a severance package, you want to ensure that you review all of the terms and conditions included. Once you receive the funds, avoid spending the money frivolously before finding your next job.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Lost Your Job? 5 Mistakes You Must Not Make With Your Severance Pay