‘Lost Judgment’ will let you team up with a dog detective

Lost Judgment, the sequel to detective adventure Judgment, arrives in a couple of months and Sony has given a deeper look at what to expect with a gameplay trailer. For one thing, there are a ton of mini-games for you to check out, including a Sonic the Hedgehog one.

You’ll be able to tail and chase suspects, once again adopt disguises, harness Takayuki Yagami’s parkour skills and use a bevy of gadgets. Perhaps most excitingly, you’ll have a companion dog who can help you find targets and assist in fights.

When it comes to combat, you can draw from a variety of martial arts forms, including the new counterattack-centric snake style. The trailer also shows off more of Yagami’s side-quests while he’s undercover as a high school advisor. You’ll be able to build and control a robot in the robotics club, for instance.

It’s not exactly surprising that there’ll be so much to see and do here, given the depth of the original and developer Ryu ga Gotoku Studio’s history with the Yakuza series. The trailer gives just a taste of what you’ll be able to do in Lost Judgment, which arrives on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on September 24th.