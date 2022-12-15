Lost Oak Winery Launches New Holiday Wine

As the holidays quickly approach, the Texas-based winery releases a new red blend

Featured Image for Lost Oak Winery

Featured Image for Lost Oak Winery

BURLESON, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lost Oak Winery, a family-owned and operated winery located in Burleson, Texas, is pleased to share the launch of a new holiday wine, Holiday 2020, just in time for festive celebrations. This annually produced red blend is made in a more fruit-forward style to complement any holiday meal or enjoy with friends and family this season.

The Holiday blend was harvested between August and September of 2020, spending an average of 16 months in oak, and bottled on Oct. 20, 2022. It features aromas of cinnamon and candied plums balanced with a hint of vanilla bean. According to the tasting notes, these are welcoming flavors with notes of strawberry and rhubarb preserves while the finish harkens back to the cinnamon aroma with warm tannins.

"Our Holiday blend is versatile and pairs wonderfully with holiday dishes for various occasions," said Roxanne Myers, President of Lost Oak Winery. "Whether you enjoy a traditional turkey or are a little more Texas and do tamales on Christmas Day, this wine is for you."

Founded by Gene Estes in 2006, Lost Oak Winery is located on the banks of Village Creek, with three cultivated vineyards, stately oak trees, and winding walking paths. The family-operated, woman-owned winery specializes in French-inspired wines that are 100% Texas.

Texas is now the fifth-largest wine-producing state next to California, Oregon, Washington, and New York. Texas wineries contribute more than $13.1 billion of economic value to the state of Texas.

To learn more about Lost Oak Winery or to purchase wines directly, visit www.lostoakwinery.com.

About Lost Oak Winery

Inspired by founder Gene Estes' creativity and passion for the art of winemaking, Lost Oak Winery was founded in 2006 in Burleson, Texas. The family-operated, woman-owned winery specializes in French-inspired wines that are 100% Texas. Lost Oak has continued its lengthy legacy with awards for its leadership role in the dedication to and support and promotion of the Texas wine industry, including its longtime affiliation with the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association.

Story continues

Contact Information:

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com



Related Images













Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



