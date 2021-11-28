U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,594.62
    -106.84 (-2.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,899.34
    -905.04 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,491.66
    -353.57 (-2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.94
    -85.52 (-3.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.15
    -10.24 (-13.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.40 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0110 (+0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    -0.1630 (-9.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3342
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2600
    -2.0790 (-1.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,344.22
    -400.82 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,365.60
    -89.82 (-6.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.03
    -266.34 (-3.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,751.62
    -747.66 (-2.53%)
     

Lost smartphone? Here's what to do: Talking Tech podcast

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there listeners, it's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. Of all the tech issues that can happen to any one of us perhaps one of the worst feelings is realizing that you may have lost your smartphone, or you in fact lost your smartphone. We have so much of our personal information tagged to these devices, whether it's our banking info, our social media, our emails, all the photos and videos of our loved ones. It is the one device where if you lose it it just feels like the worst possible thing that could happen.

Of course your first instinct is to panic because you're just trying to find your phone and you can't find it anywhere. We're going to offer you some tips on what to do if you lose your phone. My colleague, Marc Saltzman, wrote a column about this. You can read it on tech.usatoday.com. If you lose your iPhone or lose your android phone these are the steps that you take to protect yourself.

One of the first things you want to do if you feel like you've lost your phone is call it right away. Find a friend, find anyone with a phone, borrow their phone and give it a call. See if someone picks up. There is a good chance somebody see the phone or hears the phone, picks it up, and then you can talk to that person hopefully and find a way to meet and get your phone back.

If that doesn't work you could also send a text message, again so it pops up on a locked screen. So say if your phone is locked and the person who finds it can't access it, they can at least see the message that pops up in notifications. So you can send a message that basically says, "I lost my phone. Here's how to contact me." Maybe that's a step you can take to potentially find your phone.

If for some reason those don't work, this is probably one of the most important features on your smartphone, and if for some reason you have not enabled this I encourage you to enable this as soon as possible, there are apps on both iPhones and android devices that are either called Find My Phone or Find My Mobile that have the ability to locate your phone, and you can also do other things with it as well. You can remotely have it beep out loud, or you can even erase it remotely, which is probably the most important thing, especially if you know your phone is lost for good and you have so much personal information on it that you don't want other folks to get ahold of.

To do this iPhone you go to the Find My app. You can do this on another Apple device, but you can also do it on a computer, which in most cases for folks, you've lost your phone, the first place you might want to go to is your computer. Go to icloud.com/find. You'll log in with the same Apple ID that your phone is on, and it'll show a map. It'll show you where your phone is. You'll have a good approximate location of where your phone is.

You can do a couple things. You can play a sound on it so that it just rings loudly. You can remotely erase your phone. You can put it in lost mode, where it will leave a message on the screen with the info of how to find you to return the phone. It will also deactivate a lot of features as well, such as Apple Pay.

On an android phone a very similar process. You go to a website, android.com/find and you'll see a lot of the same options, a timeline of where your phone last was. You can play sounds from it and you can remotely erase it.

The other thing you want to do though too if you really did lose your phone, and even with the ability to remotely wipe your device, go ahead and change all the passwords on your accounts. It's a huge pain. I get it. It takes a lot of effort. It is well worth the time just to be safe, to secure everything, because in the off chance that maybe you didn't put a PIN on your phone, that leaves you open to someone having access to everything on your device, so definitely change those passwords.

If you have a PIN and they can't access your phone you're okay, but, again, it's always good to do this. You never want to assume that someone can't get in your phone for whatever reason.

You can also contact your wireless carrier so they can disable it. Also let the authorities know too. In the event you do find your phone and it's somewhere you're not sure about you could always contact authorities and they can help you get your phone back.

Again, a very harrowing experience in terms of the tech world, but there are some steps you can take to hopefully get your device back, or at least get you in a position where you're protecting yourself and protecting your data.

Listeners, let's hear from you if you have any comments, questions or show ideas. Have you ever had this experience, losing your phone? What was that like? How did you recover from that? Let us know on Twitter. I'm @brettmolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. Don't forget you can get Talking Tech right in your inbox. Go to newsletters.usatoday.com to subscribe.

You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lost smartphone? Here's what to do: Talking Tech podcast

Recommended Stories

  • exocad Releases ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway Software for Single-visit Dentistry in North America

    exocad, an Align Technology, Inc. company and a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider, today announced the availability of ChairsideCAD 3.0 Galway in the United States and Canada.

  • Investors: Up your ante at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit 2021

    Data, artificial intelligence and machine learning are the power triad fueling the future. If you’re an investor placing bets on the data operations market, you can’t afford to miss the iMerit ML DataOps Summit on December 2, 2021. This free, one-day virtual conference will explore the AI and ML landscape as it exists today and what it holds for future tech industries across the spectrum including autonomous mobility, healthcare AI and geospatial.

  • Researchers try producing potato resistant to climate change

    University of Maine researchers are trying to produce potatoes that can better withstand warming temperatures as the climate changes. Warming temperatures and an extended growing season can lead to quality problems and disease, Gregory Porter, a professor of crop ecology and management, told the Bangor Daily News. “The predictions for climate change are heavier rainfall events, and potatoes don’t tolerate flooding or wet conditions for long without having other quality problems,” Porter said.

  • It's raining dividends, hallelujah! Canadian banks set to post strong results

    Canada's top six banks are expected to resume raising dividends and share buybacks after nearly a two-year hiatus and report strong quarterly earnings this week, which could boost the sector's appeal to yield-hungry investors even as stocks trade close to all-time highs. The market will also be looking for clues on the banks' expected expense growth into next year as wage pressures intensify, and long-awaited improvements in net interest margins as interest rates rise. The "big six" Canadian banks - Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada - on average have a dividend yield of 3.3%, according to Reuters calculations.

  • Did Qualcomm Just Reveal One of Meta's Biggest Secrets?

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has never revealed any exact shipment figures for its Oculus virtual reality (VR) headsets. This August, Meta's AR and VR chief Andrew Bosworth said he was "convinced" it would hit that threshold earlier than it "had initially expected." Meta didn't say anything else about hitting that target during last quarter's conference call, but it attributed the 195% year-over-year growth of its "others" segment to "strong Quest 2 sales."

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

    These companies aren't as well-known as Meta Platforms and Nvidia. But they could be key players in the metaverse.

  • Apple Could Replace the iPhone With Augmented-Reality Devices, Analyst Says

    TFI Asset Management analyst Ming-Chi Kuo writes that Apple could launch an AR headset next year that could sell 1 billion units in the next decade.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 27th, 2021

    Following Friday’s sell-off, failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would deliver another heavy loss in the day ahead.

  • Up 150% This Year, Is Nvidia Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Of course, that particular problem has actually been a tailwind for chipmakers like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). In fact, Nvidia's share price has skyrocketed 150% since the beginning of 2021 and 455% since the beginning of 2020. Nvidia specializes in accelerated computing.

  • It’s Time to Get Rid of the IT Department

    It made sense in a bygone era, when technology was separate from the business. Now it just hurts both.

  • Apple global battery development chief moves to Volkswagen

    Apple's global battery development chief, Ahn Soonho, has moved to Volkswagen to lead the automaker's development of electric vehicle batteries, according to his Linkedin profile. This is the second time in recent months that an Apple executive has left for an automaker. Apple lost its head of car project, Doug Field, to Ford Motor in September.

  • Cyber Monday TV deals are already live—save big on Sony, Samsung, TCL, LG and more

    Cyber Monday TV deals are still running strong. Shop the best TV deals from Samsung, Sony, TCL and more from Best Buy, Walmart and Target.

  • 3 Innovative Stocks Shaping the Future of the Metaverse

    The new virtual world presents unparalleled opportunities for humanity, and that's a major opportunity for these companies.

  • Hackers Are Attacking Cloud Accounts to Mine Cryptocurrencies, Google Says

    Hacked accounts were also used to find new targets, host malware and phishing scams.

  • Is Intuitive Surgical Stock a Buy?

    Robotic surgery sounds like a futuristic fantasy, but thanks to Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), we have access to it right now. As the maker of the da Vinci robotic surgery units, Intuitive is a high-tech pioneer in healthcare, and it's a wildly profitable company as a result. The most important argument in favor of Intuitive's stock is that its business model is, in a word, exquisite.

  • 9 of the best Apple deals happening now, including Apple Airpods, iPads and more

    From Apple Airpods to MacBooks to iPads, here are some of our favorite Apple deals happening this Black Friday.

  • Cyber Monday TV deals are running strong—save on Sony, Samsung, LG and TCL

    Cyber Monday TV deals are running strong. Shop the best TV deals from Samsung, Sony, TCL and more from Best Buy, Walmart and Target.

  • Apple AirPods Pro are selling for a massive $80 discount ahead of Cyber Monday—but they keep selling out

    Score the latest Apple AirPods Pro, one of the most popular pairs of earbuds ever, with this Cyber Monday discount at Amazon right now.

  • Wedbush analyst Dan Ives sees Apple selling more than 10 million iPhones over Black Friday weekend

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Friday he estimates that Apple Inc. is on pace to sell more than 10 million iPhones over the Black Friday weekend, setting it up to sell about 40 million units between now and Christmas. That's despite the global chip shortage that is impacting supply, Ives wrote in a note to clients. "We are seeing shortages in many Apple stores with iPhone 13 Pro (Sierra Blue and Gold the most popular), as we estimate right now demand is outstripping supply for overall iPhone 13 u

  • Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals Happening Now

    Cyber Monday deals are starting now, and we're collecting the best tech deals on Chromebooks, TVs, headphones and more.