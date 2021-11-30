U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,579.39
    -75.88 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,523.05
    -612.89 (-1.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,515.67
    -267.16 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,190.74
    -51.23 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.76
    -4.19 (-5.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.90
    -10.30 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4580
    -0.0720 (-4.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3264
    -0.0047 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.1300
    -0.4780 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,319.32
    -1,413.59 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,459.99
    +17.21 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.45
    -50.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.76
    -462.16 (-1.63%)
     

Lotfi Zadeh: Google doodle honors Azerbaijani-American computer scientist

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read
The Google doodle honoring Lotfi Zadeh.
The Google doodle honoring Lotfi Zadeh.

Google is paying tribute Tuesday to the computer scientist who created the mathematical framework "fuzzy logic."

The search giant thonored Azerbaijani-American electrical engineer and professor Lotfi Zadeh. On this day in 1964, Zadeh submitted the paper "Fuzzy Sets," which laid out the concept of "fuzzy logic."

The logo featured on Google.com includes an image of Zadeh with a mathematical equation embedded beside him.

"The theory he presented offered an alternative to the rigid 'black and white' parameters of traditional logic and instead allowed for more ambiguous or 'fuzzy' boundaries that more closely mimic the way humans see the world," reads a biography of Zadeh by Google.

The theory has been used in various tech applications, including anti-skid algorithms for cars.

►Giving Tuesday: How to avoid scams when making donations

►Apple, Google or Microsoft?: How to match cloud storage to your computers – and cut costs

Born in Azerbaijan in 1921, Zadeh moved to his father's home in Iran when he was 10. He traveled to the U.S. to study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and taught at Columbia University before becoming a professor at the University of California Berkeley, where he completed his "fuzzy logic" paper.

Zadeh passed away in 2017, according to a faculty page on the University of California Berkeley website.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lotfi Zadeh: Google doodle pays tribute to computer scientist

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Questions: Reducing the Risk of Highly Toxic PFAS in the Environment

    WSP USA’s Matt Burns discusses prevalence of the hazardous chemical, where it’s found, its environmental impact, and how his team helps clients with remediation efforts.

  • Omicron Carries Scary Mutations. That Doesn't Mean They Work Well Together.

    The omicron variant of the coronavirus has alarmed many scientists because of the sheer number of genetic mutations it carries — about 50 in all, including at least 26 that are unique to it. But more does not necessarily mean worse: Mutations sometimes work together to make a virus more fearsome, but they may also cancel one another out. “In principle, mutations can also work against each other,” said Jesse Bloom, an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle

  • Rocket Lab Stock Jumps on New Buy Call. It Has a Leading Launch System.

    Bank of America launched coverage of the space start-up with a Buy rating and a price target of $20, well above Monday's closing level of $15.46.

  • Face masks unlikely to halt omicron variant’s spread, warns scientist

    Masks are unlikely to halt the spread of the omicron variant, an Oxford professor warned as face coverings were reintroduced on public transport and in shops.

  • This Is the Only Good News About the New COVID Variant, Experts Say

    From 61 passengers on two planes to the Netherlands to 13 players on a Portugal soccer team, the Omicron variant is quickly moving its way through the world. This new variant, which was first identified in South Africa, has been detected in about 20 counties so far, per The Washington Post. As a result, many virus experts are already sounding the alarm. Countries have halted flights and introduced new travel restrictions to try to mitigate the spread, with health officials fearful that the Omicr

  • UPDATE 1-Moderna CEO says vaccines likely less effective against Omicron - FT

    The head of drugmaker Moderna said COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as they have been previously, sparking fresh worry in financial markets about the trajectory of the pandemic. Fear of the new variant, despite a lack of information about its severity, has already triggered delays to some economic reopening plans and the reimposition of some travel and movement restrictions.

  • Ancient advanced Chinese civilisation ‘was wiped out by climate change’

    A highly advanced culture blossomed about 5300 years ago in China’s Yangtze delta, which is considered to be one of the earliest proofs of monumental water culture.

  • With omicron, local diagnostics makers look to ensure their tests work

    As SARS-CoV-2 evolves in its attempts to avoid being stamped out, a new question has arisen: Do diagnostic tests for Covid-19 still work?

  • Warp drives: Physicists give chances of faster-than-light space travel a boost

    Faster than light travel is the only way humans could ever get to other stars in a reasonable amount of time. Les Bossinas/NASA/Wikimedia CommonsThe closest star to Earth is Proxima Centauri. It is about 4.25 light-years away, or about 25 trillion miles (40 trillion km). The fastest ever spacecraft, the now- in-space Parker Solar Probe will reach a top speed of 450,000 mph. It would take just 20 seconds to go from Los Angeles to New York City at that speed, but it would take the solar probe abou

  • Lockheed Martin Space in final stretch ahead of regular Orion space capsule flights

    NASA's moon and Mars spacecraft has entered its "get-ready-to-fly" phase, says Orion program director.

  • See images of Earth captured by NASA satellite launched from Vandenberg

    Photos captured by the Landsat 9 spacecraft offer “critical observations about our changing planet,” a NASA official said.

  • Scientists who first sequenced Omicron on what they are seeing

    "This is the Frankenstein of mutations," Alex Sigal from the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, said. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta met the scientists in the lab where Omicron was first discovered.

  • Brightest planets of the night sky put on season-long spectacle this winter

    In addition to hosting one of the best meteor showers of the year, this winter we'll see gatherings of the brightest planets in the night sky.

  • What happens if an asteroid heads toward Earth? NASA has a plan, and it involves a crash

    There is no threat of an asteroid hitting Earth anytime soon, but NASA plans to hit one with a spacecraft to prepare in the event one does.

  • December's New Moon and Solar Eclipse Calls for Big Change

    It's a wake-up call to be honest, open, and ready for curveballs.

  • How Animals Are Evolving Because of Climate Change

    Squids are shrinking, birds are migrating and lizards are getting blown away by hurricanes. The signs are everywhere; animals are changing because of climate change. We asked biologist Thor Hanson to walk us through three animal adaptation experiments.Read THOR HANSON’s book&nbsp;Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squidhttps://www.basicbooks.com/titles/thor-hanson/hurricane-lizards-and-plastic-squid/9781541672420/

  • Your Old Droog Unleashes New Album Space Bar: Stream

    His fourth new album of 2021. Your Old Droog Unleashes New Album Space Bar: Stream Wren Graves

  • Vaccine picked as Merriam-Webster word of the year

    Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year is vaccine, the company announced on Monday, following a year that was marked by inoculations to prevent COVID-19 and the larger debate regarding the shots that was at times defined by politics.The company said it selected vaccine as its word of the year because it represents two meanings: the medical accomplishment to help fight the pandemic, and the larger discussion the shots opened nationwide."The word...

  • Trust in science and scientists grows amid pandemic

    Global trust in science and scientists has grown immensely during the pandemic, according to a new report released by the health research foundation Wellcome Trust.The organization's Wellcome Global Monitor survey found that 80 percent of people globally said they trust science either "a lot" or "some", and 77 percent said the same about scientists. The percentage of people who said they trust science and scientists "a lot" rose by 9 percentage...

  • DIALOG Network receives SSHRC 2021 Impact Award for its work with Indigenous communities

    The DIALOG Network (Réseau de recherche de connaissances relatives aux peuples autochtones) has been awarded the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) Connection Award. The award honours DIALOG's 20-year mission of building relationships with Indigenous communities and mobilizing knowledge for reconciliation. The announcement was made today by the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, unveiling the winners of the 2021 Impact Award