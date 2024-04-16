Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad (KLSE:LCTITAN) shareholders have endured a 60% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. Zooming in on an example, the Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad (KLSE:LCTITAN) share price dropped 72% in the last half decade. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 23% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad saw its revenue increase by 1.4% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's not so sure that share price crash of 11% per year is completely deserved, but the market is doubtless disappointed. We'd be pretty cautious about this one, although the sell-off may be too severe. A company like this generally needs to produce profits before it can find favour with new investors.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad's TSR of was a loss of 60% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad had a tough year, with a total loss of 15%, against a market gain of about 14%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 10% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. You could get a better understanding of Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

