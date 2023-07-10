Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad (KLSE:LCTITAN) stock most popular amongst public companies who own 76%, while individual investors hold 15%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

76% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Lotte Chemical Corporation)

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad (KLSE:LCTITAN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 76% to be precise, is public companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 15% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad. Lotte Chemical Corporation is currently the largest shareholder, with 76% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 2.6% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 1.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM2.7b, and the board has only RM27m worth of shares in their own names. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 76% of Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

