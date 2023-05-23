Lottery (ASX:TLC) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Lottery (ASX:TLC), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lottery is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = AU$621m ÷ (AU$4.4b - AU$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Lottery has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Hospitality industry average of 8.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Lottery compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lottery here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Lottery, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last one year. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward. That probably explains why Lottery has been paying out 95% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

What We Can Learn From Lottery's ROCE

In summary, Lottery isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 6.7% to shareholders over the last year. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

